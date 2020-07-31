Knox County Library offering curbside service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Public Library is offering curbside delivery at all locations. “Library-to-Go” makes it possible for patrons to pick up materials without leaving their vehicle.

Visitors must reserve their materials through the online catalog, by using “ask a librarian,” or by calling any branch. Once the materials are ready, patrons will be notified and then have eight days to pick them up. All library materials are quarantined for 72 hours after return.

Each library has Library-to-Go parking spots with instructions and a phone number to call for their delivery. During inclement weather, the service will be suspended.

“We are very pleased to make curbside delivery possible in these uncertain times,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “This service will give our most vulnerable patrons confidence to continue using the library.”

Those who choose to go into any library branch should be aware that a mask is required.

For more information on Library-to-Go visit www.knoxlib.org.