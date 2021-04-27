Knox County mask mandate will ‘sunset’ Tuesday night per mayor’s office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County mask mandate is ending tonight.

County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a release that he is allowing the county’s mask mandate to “sunset” Tuesday night following up on Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement that he will allow the state’s COVID-19 public health orders to elapse and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

The county’s mandate will remain in place until 11:59 p.m.

While the end of the mask mandate applies for public and county property, Jacobs said private businesses can still chose to have a mask mandate.

“It is important to note that any private business or organization that desires to keep a mask requirement in place for entry will be allowed to do so and customers are expected to abide by and respect those decisions,” the mayor’s office says.