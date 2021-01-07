Knox County mayor ‘appalled and disgusted’ over images of Capitol

“Like other Americans, I was appalled and disgusted at the images coming out of the Capitol yesterday. In a constitutional republic, differences are settled with intellectual debate, not violence.

We have just lived through a summer of the worst riots and civil unrest in a generation. Sadly, the issue isn’t confined only to hometown streets, but has permeated our society and even extended to hallowed institutions, as illustrated by two members of the United States House of Representatives nearly coming to blows on the chamber floor early Thursday morning.

Everywhere we turn, we see frustration, anger, divisiveness, political opportunism, and resentment.

To overcome that and move forward, we are going to have to learn to listen to one another, to respect one another, to work together when we can, and to agree to peacefully disagree when we can’t. There simply is no other way.

I believe this has to start with each of us as individuals and within our local communities.”