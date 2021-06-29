Knox County mayor backs bringing term limits to offices at all levels of government

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is putting his support behind an effort to put term limits into law, even for Congress.

Mayor Jacobs held a joint press conference Tuesday with a group called U.S. Term Limits. Their aim is to keep public offices turning over and give voters more access to the election process through bringing term limits to offices at all levels of government.

He pointed out that Tennessee’s House of Representatives has passed a resolution to call for a constitutional convention. It still needs a vote in the Tennessee Senate.

Mayor Jacobs says, “Once that’s passed Tennessee will become the fifth state out of the 34 necessary to call a constitutional convention to term limit Congress.”

He adds it would be up to convention delegates to figure out exactly how long those congressional term limits would be. Whatever comes out of the convention would still need to be ratified by the states.