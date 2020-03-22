Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs says the county will follow Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said on Facebook that the county will be following Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17 that was signed Sunday morning.

“Knox County will follow Executive Order 17 signed by Governor Lee this morning calling for businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 until April 6, 2020.” Mayor Jacobs

“This order does not effect drive-thru, take-out or delivery service for any establishments. Please continue to support our local businesses,” Jacobs added.

