Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘Be kind to one another’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more East Tennessee counties are passing mask mandates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including Knox County, leaders are asking for kindness and respect.

Earlier this month, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs voted no against the Board of Health’s mask mandate regulation.

This week, Jacobs is asking that no matter what side of the debate you’re on, be respectful of other people’s choices.

“It is not for any of us to condemn the actions of our friends and neighbors. We have no way of knowing why someone chooses to wear a mask or why they don’t even under the terms of this mandate,” Jacobs said. “So, please — be kind to one another. Show empathy for the choices someone makes before just assuming they are uncaring or overreacting, and please quit shaming your neighbors, and please remember that there are four other key actions a person can utilize if a mask isn’t an option for them, and I urge everyone to do that.”

The five core actions are:

Wearing a mask

Social distancing

Washing your hands

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces regularly

Staying home when sick