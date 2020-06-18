Knox County Mayor Jacobs donates to local college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated part of his salary Thursday to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The county mayor gave $5,000 to the college.

TCAT President Kelli Chaney and dozens of students were on hand to accept the donation.

We’re told the money that Mayor Jacobs donated is going toward a new scholarship program for the school.

