Knox County Mayor Jacobs donates to local college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated part of his salary Thursday to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The county mayor gave $5,000 to the college.
TCAT President Kelli Chaney and dozens of students were on hand to accept the donation.
We’re told the money that Mayor Jacobs donated is going toward a new scholarship program for the school.
