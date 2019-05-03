Local News

Knox County Mayor Jacobs gets dunked for 'Sinko De Mayor' fundraiser

Posted: May 03, 2019 08:16 AM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 05:41 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs teaming up with WIVK to celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little early.

They're holding a fundraiser Friday called "Sinko de Mayor’ at the Chuy’s in Cedar Bluff. Proceeds will go towards East Tennessee Children's Hospital. In return, you'll get the chance to drop Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs into a dunk tank. 

They hope to spread the word about Mayor Jacobs' reading initiative by offering easy sign up for Knox County library cards. 

There will be food and drinks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The event started at 3 p.m at 9235 Kingston Pike. 

