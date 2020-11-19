Knox County Mayor Jacobs loses free-throw contest, brings awareness to diabetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was on the losing end of a free throw contest Wednesday, but it was for a good cause.

To bring awareness to American Diabetes Month, Jacobs took on Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett in the contest. Diabetes affects more than 34 million Americans.

“Diabetes runs in my own family,” Jacobs said. “So many people don’t understand…. Diabetes is very life-threatening and can be if it’s now managed properly.”

The two have already agreed to hold a rematch next year.