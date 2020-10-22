Knox County Mayor Jacobs recognizing school cafeteria workers as life savers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is honoring Knox County Schools cafeteria workers for their service.

Beginning next week, Oct. 26-30, Jacobs and Food City are recognizing the important work of school cafeteria staff members as part of National School Lunch Week.

Jacobs and members of his staff will distribute cards and Life Savers candies.

“A healthy meal is one of the most important building blocks in the foundation of a student’s successful school day,” Jacobs said. “I am grateful for the work our cafeteria workers do, and I’m so glad we could take time to show them our appreciation.”

National School Lunch Week is typically celebrated Oct. 12-16 but Knox County students were on fall break. The week promotes the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside the classroom.

Almost 500 cafeteria staff and members of Knox County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department distributed 834,388 total meals — including 31,742 meals the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee helped with — during the emergency period that began when schools closed in the spring and lasted until the start of the summer program. An additional 200,000 meals and 30,000 snacks were provided during the summer period.

“Food insecurity is something no child should ever have to worry about,” Jacobs said. “Knox County Schools cafeteria staff help provide a healthy meal and a smiling face to students during the school day and they continued to do that under much more difficult circumstances when schools originally closed due to COVID-19.”

LATEST STORIES