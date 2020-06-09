Knox County Mayor Jacobs releases airport welcome video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a new welcome video, which shows off what makes our region great to those who make their way through McGhee Tyson Airport.

Mayor Jacobs highlighted the close proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Lab.

The mayor says he’s proud of our trail and greenway system, along with the county’s commitment to literacy.

This welcome video is set to play on multiple screens inside McGhee Tyson Airport, including the baggage claim and concourse waiting areas.

