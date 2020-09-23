Knox County Mayor Jacobs spotlights Graphic Creations in continuing small business series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visual graphics and brand development company Graphic Creations was in the spotlight this week as part of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ small business series.

Graphic Creations was founded in 1987 and has evolved over the past three decades from servicing higher education to creating business cards and making vehicle wraps.

“Anything we can do to help our customers protect their brand, manage their brand and/or just market themselves – that’s what we do,” Jim Caughorn, owner of Graphic Creations, said.

As businesses closed for the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the staff began to brainstorm and reimagine their business.

“We were down 60 to 70 percent, but several employees in here came up with some ideas to make face shields and counter shields and we have the (needed) equipment which gave us a lot of versatility,” Caughorn said. “April, May, June and July were record months for us just trying to help the people with PPE.”

The company also started creating visual graphics, such as floor dots, to help with social distancing.

Mayor Jacobs has conducted interviews with small business owners and operators. The series provides business owners the opportunity to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their families and employees and allows them to share any plans they hold for the future.

