Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks wellness with The Retreat Day Spa in latest business spotlight video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The COVID-19 pandemic could not come at a worse time for The Retreat Day Spa.

The small business was trying to open its second location when closures began. Allyson Harris of The Retreat Day Spa talked about the difficulty during an interview with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs as part of his latest video series highlighting small businesses.

“We were forced to shut down and we were closed for seven weeks,” Harris said.

Harris went on to say said the inability to serve her clients, many of whom are health care providers and nurses, was also an issue.

“Massage isn’t just good for your body, it’s good for your soul,” Harris said.

Mayor Jacobs’ series of interviews with small business owners and operators, provides them with an opportunity to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their families and employees, and helps them share future plans.

