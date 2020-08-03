Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has rolled out his plan for public input at county board of health meetings.

During last week’s meeting, Mayor Jacobs offered a motion to delay and hold them in-person.

That effort was rejected, and in its place, a compromise was adopted allowing the public to address the board virtually. Board members taking part in the meeting via Zoom, while the mayor will patch-in from the City-County Building’s main assembly room and give citizens the right to speak in front of the board.

“The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies by issuing health orders and any board that has that sort of power in every other case there’s a public forum where people can talk about their concerns.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

To register, you must be a Knox County resident and call the mayor’s office at 865-215-2005; you have until Tuesday to register and you have to call before 4:30 p.m.

Due to time constraints only about 10 people will be allowed to participate and will only have three minutes to address the board.

The public forum part of the meetings will be in person at the City-County Building on Main Street.

