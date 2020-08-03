Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has rolled out his plan for public input at county board of health meetings.
During last week’s meeting, Mayor Jacobs offered a motion to delay and hold them in-person.
That effort was rejected, and in its place, a compromise was adopted allowing the public to address the board virtually. Board members taking part in the meeting via Zoom, while the mayor will patch-in from the City-County Building’s main assembly room and give citizens the right to speak in front of the board.
“The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies by issuing health orders and any board that has that sort of power in every other case there’s a public forum where people can talk about their concerns.”Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs
To register, you must be a Knox County resident and call the mayor’s office at 865-215-2005; you have until Tuesday to register and you have to call before 4:30 p.m.
Due to time constraints only about 10 people will be allowed to participate and will only have three minutes to address the board.
The public forum part of the meetings will be in person at the City-County Building on Main Street.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
- Coronavirus: Knox County closure of all bars now in effect
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,443 new COVID-19 cases push total to 109,627
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 83 new cases, three new deaths Sunday
- Arizona congressman tests positive for virus; 2nd this week
- Tennessee Coronavirus: August begins with 108,184 cases, 1,067 deaths and 67,651 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 153 new cases, 2 new deaths Saturday
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Roane State Community College outlines fall semester safety plans
- ‘America’s frontline doctor’ faces backlash over COVID-19 treatment claims
- Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 or start of 2021
- South-Doyle football coach tests positive for COVID-19
- 260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
- Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didnâ€™t require masks