Knox County Mayor Jacobs touts new outdoor tour company as part of small business series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs jumped on a bike to highlight Knoxville Outdoor Tours on Thursday.

As part of the mayor’s small business highlight series, Jacobs touted the new outdoor tour company from the Baker Creek Preserve.

“Knoxville Outdoor Tours is a brainchild that I got chartered through the state on Feb. 15 and as we’re all aware, things went south in March,” Alex Clark, founder of Knoxville Outdoor Tours, says.

Clark and other guides with his company lead mountain bikers through Knoxville trails. You can learn more or book a tour at Knox Outdoor Tours’s website.

LATEST STORIES