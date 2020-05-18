Knox County Mayor Jacobs urges Reopening Task Force to loosen restrictions starting May 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Monday urged the Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force to follow Governor Bill Lee’s lead and loosen restrictions on certain businesses starting Friday, May 22.

Here is Mayor Jacobs’ statement:

“Knox County has done what’s been asked of it. Too many of our neighbors remain without work and too many businesses continue to struggle to keep their doors open, even after implementing alternative business models. I understand the desire to exercise extreme caution before making changes, but available information indicates it is safe to further loosen restrictions just as Governor Lee and the State Health Department are doing in 89 other Tennessee counties. Knox County is reporting some of the lowest pandemic numbers in the State and there is no certainty that staying closed—as other counties in our region open—will offer any protection from community spread. Toward this end, I urge the Health Department’s Reopening Task Force to follow Governor Lee’s lead and begin taking steps to end our local shut down.”

Knoxville Mayor Kincannon responds

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon responded to Jacobs’ statement by issuing the following statement: