Knox County Mayor Jacobs visits Oakes Farm in latest small business spotlight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs went to the farm for his latest video spotlight on small businesses.

Jacobs interviewed Ken Oakes, owner of Oakes Farm. The farm is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“What sets you all apart is it’s not just a pumpkin patch and a corn maze, it’s literally — almost, not quite — a theme park,” Mayor Jacobs said. “There’s a lot of stuff here.”

Oakes said they try to have something for everyone, all ages, to do. He also noted how meaningful it is that people return year after year and how nice it was they were able to provide people a sense of normalcy in a stressful time.

Oakes Farm has put in place safety features to keep guests safe during the busy fall season.

“We have gone to online ticketing with timed entry so we could control how many people are on the property, so we reduced our attendance … and weren’t able to do any [field trips] this year,” Oakes said.

Throughout the series, the Mayor has conducted interviews with small business owners and operators, providing them the opportunity to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their families and employees, and helping them share any plans they hold for the future.

“It’s really good to see families out playing and having a good time — laughing,” Oakes said. “When we get stressed, we go out and walk around and listen to the families and that’s what it’s all about.”

