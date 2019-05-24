Local News

Knox County mayor, schools superintendent pass out library cards

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

Knox County mayor, schools superintendent pass out library cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs along with Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas visited 17 schools on the last day of classes - bringing with them small prizes sure to make a huge impact.

They handed out library cards to kindergartners and pre-k students as part of the Read City USA Initiative to encourage summer reading.

According to the mayor, 60% of students are not reading at grade level and he hopes his Read City USA Initiative will help raise awareness about literacy and encourage reading as a family activity. 

Mayor Jacobs earlier this month took to a dunking tank  for "Sinko de Mayor" to help raise funds for East Tennessee Children's Hospital and to raise awareness for literacy - offering easy sign up for Knox County library cards for the reading initiative. 

 

