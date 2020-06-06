Knox County mayor supports peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In his weekly update, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke on the death of George Floyd and called the actions of those officers “horrific.”

The mayor saying no one should ever needlessly die at the hands of police.

Jacobs also expressed his support of those protesting peacefully – exercising their rights while fighting for justice.

“As someone who believes that the US Constitution is the supreme law of the land, I strongly believe that individuals have the right to protest and petition the government to redress their grievances,” Jacobs said. “I also believe that government needs to listen and take action to rectify injustice.”

Jacobs also commented on law enforcement in Knox County; saying he believes in criminal justice reform, but is proud of the sheriff’s office and its mandate that patrol officers wear body worn cameras.

