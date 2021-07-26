Knox County Mayor talks possible appearance at WWE Smackdown in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Knoxville this fall, and naturally, many people were wondering if Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs would make an appearance in the ring. Jacobs, also known as WWE star Kane. said he isn’t sure, at least not yet.

“I don’t know yet, actually. We haven’t discussed that,” Mayor Jacobs told WATE. “We’ve talked before about some of the other conventions and things that are coming back. So, it’s wonderful to see that.”

Knoxville-native Bianca Belair will headline the September 17 event at Thompson-Boling Arena alongside superstar Roman Reigns.

Jacobs first joined the WWE in 1995, playing various characters before taking on the moniker Kane in 1997. Kane went on to take home three world championships and 12 world tag team championships while becoming one of wrestling’s most popular stars. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

He has reprised his role as Kane several times while serving as Knox County mayor. Jacobs briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship belt when the Monday Night Raw series came to Knoxville in 2019 and appeared on Friday Night Smackdown several months later.

Earlier this year he appeared at WWE’s Royal Rumble, donating his appearance fee to the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.