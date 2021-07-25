Knox County Mayor: ‘Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to make his thoughts on new COVID-19 restrictions clear.

In response to a CNN interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jacobs tweeted, “As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions.”

Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 25, 2021

The discussion about possibly reinstating old COVID-19 regulations comes after a rise in cases of the delta variant, as well as over 1,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of Friday.

The state of Tennessee has experienced a more than 200% increase in overall COVID-19 cases since July 1, according to Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.

