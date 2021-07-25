Knox County Mayor: ‘Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions’

(Image via Knox County Tennessee Government)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to make his thoughts on new COVID-19 restrictions clear.  

In response to a CNN interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jacobs tweeted, “As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions.” 

The discussion about possibly reinstating old COVID-19 regulations comes after a rise in cases of the delta variant, as well as over 1,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of Friday.  

The state of Tennessee has experienced a more than 200% increase in overall COVID-19 cases since July 1, according to Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health. 

Jacobs also tweeted, “Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best.” 

