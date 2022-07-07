KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering from injuries received in a dog attack and accidental shooting.

“She is recovering well and will remain in trauma ICU for a few days,” said a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “She’s in excellent spirits!”

Officers Lydia Driver and Jordan Hurst were in Powell around 11 p.m. Tuesday to serve felony warrants, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Driver and Hurst were confronted by an aggressive dog at a home in the 8200 block of Brickyard Drive. The sheriff’s office said the dog attacked Driver, leading Hurst to use his service weapon in an attempt to subdue the dog. A shot struck Driver in the leg.

Driver was taken to UT Medical Center, where she underwent surgery. Sheriff Tom Spangler asks that the community continue to pray for Officer Driver and her full recovery, as well as her entire shift.

The dog is in quarantine at Young Williams Animal Center for 10 days, as required by state law.

Information about the warrants was not released.

Hurst remains on paid administrative leave, as is standard operating procedure.