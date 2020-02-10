Knox County officials working to control water level of Bluegrass Lake in West Knox as rain continues

High water from Bluegrass Lake along Northshore Drive near Ebenezer Road during the rain storm last week. (Jack Lail / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ()WATE) – Knox County is using a high-capacity water pump to try to control the water level of Bluegrass Lake, which got out of its banks last week and caused extensive flooding a year ago.

The pump, loaned to the county by the First Utility District, was put in on Monday at Hunter Valley and Keller Bend roads, according to Hugh Nystrom, chairman of the Knox County Commission. A second pump will also be deployed, he said.

The water pumping as the area is under flood watch with more heavy rain possible.

The flooding has been horrible and unacceptable — Hugh Nystrom, Knox County Commission Chair

“I spent all of this past Thursday afternoon in the area around Bluegrass Lake.,” he said in an email sent Monday to constituents. “The flooding has been horrible and unacceptable.”

Nystrom emphasized the pumps are only a short-term fix. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also posted photos on his Twitter account of putting in the pump and pipes at Keller Bend Road.

Engineering & Public Works is at Keller Bend Road is installing temporary piping to lower Bluegrass Lake ahead of more rain today. Thanks to First Utility District for the pumps and pipes. pic.twitter.com/D4k0UiklIc — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 10, 2020

“The most obvious problem is the drainage culvert that connects from the Bluegrass Lake into Fort Loudon Lake. There are other areas that have connected to the drainage culvert in addition to Bluegrass lake. Considering that the opening to the culvert was fully underwater and that there are other areas connecting to the culvert right before it connects to Fort Loudon, I would have expected a much higher flow exiting the culvert into Fort Loudon,” he said.

“From Bluegrass Lake, the culvert is 600 feet long and has a 1% grade that make the drainage very slow. We hired a Geosystem consultant last year to evaluate the culvert. While I am not an engineer, I can say that it obviously is not draining at a level it should,” he said.

Nystrom said he shared video of both ends the culvert with the county engineering department and two solutions that are being explored is increasing the size of the culvert or adding a secondary pipe.

“Both of these potential solutions could help drain the lake better,” he said in the email.

“As someone who grew up in the area, I can tell you that a bigger challenge is the fact that Bluegrass Lake does not appear to be draining down to a winter level like it used to do, ” he said.”Historically it would drop down in a manner similar to Fort Loudoun Lake when TVA lowered the lake. Bluegrass Lake used to have the resulting muddy areas around the shoreline that reflected additional winter capacity for rains and weather events.

“This is not happening. I am not sure if this is because drainage holes under the lake have filled up in recent years since the lake was originally formed.”

A multi-agency team was pulled together last June to develop a longterm solution. A laser scan by drone has been done, he said. This followed last February rains that left the entrances to Whittington Creek and Northshore Hills subdivisions blocked and some businesses with water damage when Bluegrass Lake flooded across Northshore Drive.

“Everyone is committed to fixing this, but know that they don’t want to do a rush job and not fix it correctly. I will make sure you know how the progress is going,’ he said.

LATEST POSTS: