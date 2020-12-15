Knox County on pace to shatter monthly COVID-19 death record as 500 cases, 5 new deaths reported

Knox County has reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths in December, six fewer than reported in all of November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day in addition to reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths.

In all, 511 new cases were reported Tuesday among Knox County residents. The county had never reported more than 400 new cases among its residents in a single day before December. So far this month, 400 or more new cases have been reported five times.

There are now a record-high 4,301 active cases in Knox County, 348 more than reported Monday.

KCHD has reported 223 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 217 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 56 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

Sunday marked the biggest one-day increase in cases since the onset of the pandemic and the first time the county had ever reported 500 cases in a single day. The Knox County Health Department reported 506 new COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 122 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 10 fewer than reported Monday.

Officials have now reported 5,763 new COVID-19 cases in the first 15 days of December. By comparison, it took Knox County from March until Aug. 21 to surpass 5,700 cases.

Of the 24,264 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 685 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,579 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

The inactive case count has grown by 205 since Monday for a total of 21,319 in the county.

The Knox County Commission on Monday voted 8-3 to move forward with no recommendation to next week’s meeting a proposal that would shift policy-making power from the Knox County Board of Health and into the hands of the Health Department. Commissioners will take up the proposed ordinance change at their Monday, Dec. 21, meeting.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.