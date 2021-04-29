Knox County opening splash pads Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department will open its splash pads Saturday, May 1, for the 2021 season.

The public splash pads are free for kids of all ages. The county has splash pads located at three parks: Carl Cowan, 10058 S. Northshore Drive; New Harvest, 4775 New Harvest Lane; and Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road.

“Knox County is fortunate to have attractions like this in our parks,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “They provide a great space for families to gather and are a unique experience for kids of all ages.”

The splash pads are open daily — weather permitting — from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning May 8 through Sept. 12 although they could stay open later if the weather is still warm.