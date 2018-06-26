Knox County park vandalized, search underway for suspects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (source: Knox County Parks and Rec) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation department is asking for help to find whoever vandalized French Memorial Park on Sunday night.

The park is located off Martin Mill Pike near Bonny Kate Elementary School.

Photos shared on social media show playground equipment and other spots vandalized with spray paint. They say it will costs thousands to clean up.

Anyone who has information on the vandalism is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at (865) 215-2243.