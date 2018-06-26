Knox County park vandalized, search underway for suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation department is asking for help to find whoever vandalized French Memorial Park on Sunday night.
The park is located off Martin Mill Pike near Bonny Kate Elementary School.
Photos shared on social media show playground equipment and other spots vandalized with spray paint. They say it will costs thousands to clean up.
Anyone who has information on the vandalism is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at (865) 215-2243.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Fire crew responds to North Knoxville house fire
- Incredible police dog performs CPR on partner officer
- Child finds gun, fires shot in Ikea after customer's gun falls into couch
- Video: Man hangs on to hood of fast-moving car on Florida highway
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest Local News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.