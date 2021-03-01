Knox County Parks hide-and-seek program could win you free ice cream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department’s new hide-and-seek program could net you some free ice cream.

The department has launched a hide-and-seek program at four county parks running from March 1 until noon on April 30. The four parks are: Admiral Farragut, Carl Cowan, The Cove and The Point.

To play, participants can download maps that show the hiding spots in each park. A numbered tag has been placed at each hiding spot. Go to the location in the park and write the tag number down on the map or on a plain sheet of paper.

“This is a great way to provide families a safe and healthy outing during the pandemic,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We hope we can use this to encourage and promote the use of our parks.” Knox County Mayor Glenn JAcobs

Participant should include their name, email, mailing address and phone number on the tag list before submitting the completed list at parks@knoxcounty.org or by dropping it off at the department’s offices at 2447 Sutherland Avenue. The deadline is noon on Friday, April 30.

Ten $10 gift certificates to Dairy Queen be drawn randomly from entries that have all 20 tag number locations. Winners will be notified via email and a winners list will be posted on the department’s website.

“We encourage social distancing when participating in the hunt,” said Shauna Godlevsky, interim senior director of Knox County Parks and Recreation. “We also want to remind everyone to use hand sanitizer should they touch any of the tags in the hiding places. We hope you all have a great time!”