

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County is launching a new program that hopes to reduce hospital overcrowding, free up emergency response personnel, and reduce emergency medical costs. The Nurse Navigation program will provide greater access to a wider variety of care options, according to county Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“This is an innovative solution to a common problem that has produced positive results in other areas,” Jacobs said.

Going forward 911 dispatchers will route “less emergent 911 calls” to a licensed nurse who can assess the caller’s health before deciding on continuation of care. Care options can range from a virtual position or nurse consultation to transport to a clinic or hospital.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with Knox County,” said Joshua Spencer, Southeast regional director of AMR. “We hope that this program will go a long way toward ensuring people get the right type of care at the right time.”