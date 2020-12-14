Knox County Public Library hosting city holiday trivia program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Think you know everything there is to know about the city’s holiday history? Now is the time to prove it.

The Knox County Public Library’s monthly online trivia program, “Know It Knox” is hosting a holiday-themed event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project will join co-host Thomas Anderson as they regale the audience with tales of tinsel, Christmas parades, and seasonal cheer.

The program is free, but registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia.

Experts and novices alike can play for points or log on as a spectator. In-depth knowledge of the subject is not necessary. The player with the most points will take home a Knoxville History Project Gift Collection with six booklets including “A Knoxville Christmas,” “Knoxville Blues, Knoxville Shoebox,” “Knoxville Holidays and Festivals,” and more.