Knox County Public Library offers rental assistance information sessions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Public Library is offering help sessions at its multiple locations to aid people with their applications for the Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP). Participants can also receive a thumb drive for their application materials.

The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. in the Howard Pinkston Branch Library. There are other dates available for future help sessions at other library locations, such as Lawson McGhee Library, North Knoxville Branch Library and more.

The county public library partnered with Knox County Community Development to help people who have been unable to pay their rent due to circumstances related to COVID-19. The Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) is a federal government program that reimburses landlords for back rent from eligible applicants. Applicants (tenants or landlords) must apply online, providing documents confirming eligibility. For one-on-one assistance, the county public library is hosting the help sessions at each of its library locations this summer.

The library provides computers, scanning and other equipment needed to apply at all locations. All applicants will be provided with a thumb drive for downloading and storing documentation needed for the application. Walk-ins are welcome with staff offering limited assistance.

The library also says if the applicant has limited typing skills or English language fluency, they should bring a friend or family member to help; since library staff cannot handle personal documents or enter personal information. For ADA accommodations, call (865) 215-8703 or send a request to director@knoxlib.org 72 hours in advance of the program.