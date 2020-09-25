Knox County Public Works asking for input on Hardin Valley road projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department is seeking the public’s input on a pair of Hardin Valley road projects.

The department is extending Cherahala Boulevard and widening Coward Mill Road. A meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hardin Valley Academy for interested parties to ask questions about the projects.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and masks are encouraged. To accommodate social distancing, RSVP is mandatory. You can call 865-215-4357 to reserve your spot.

LATEST STORIES