Knox County reaches highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations, active case count

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting the county’s active case count has surpassed 5,000 and current hospitalizations have matched a record-high.

In all, three new coronavirus-related deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 among Knox County residents were reported Monday. There are now a record 5,181 active cases in Knox County, an increase of 243 since Sunday.

There are 146 county residents currently hospitalized, 10 more than reported Sunday. The total matches a previous high for hospitalizations set on Dec. 10.

Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The health department also reported 11 new deaths, matching the most reported in a single day.

KCHD has reported 266 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. Two hundred sixty of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 99 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

There are also 2,235 probable cases in Knox County, an increase of 99 from Sunday. The inactive case count grew by 404 Monday for a total of 24,071 in the county.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during a statewide address on Sunday he is signing an executive order, limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people. Worship services, weddings, funerals and related events are exempt from the gathering limitation.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

The final press briefing before Christmas by the Knox County Health Department will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Case counts will continue to be updated everyday online.