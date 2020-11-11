Knox County records 4 new COVID-19 deaths, dip in active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 114 new cases as active cases and hospitalizations dipped despite growing case trends in the last couple of weeks.

There are now 1,491 active cases of the virus among Knox County residents, a decrease of 201 from Tuesday as cases are rolled over to inactive status. The total inactive case count is now 13,818.

There are 70 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, eight fewer than reported Tuesday.

No testing is being offered today. The Knox County Health Department is closed for Veterans Day. Testing will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. at the department’s main office at 140 Dameron Ave.

Testing normally takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week. The line may be cut prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

The one-day decline is a reprieve from sizable increases in the last two weeks.

The department has reported more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus among county residents in 13 of the last 14 days. No data update was given on Nov. 1 because of an upgrade to the national electronic surveillance system, state officials said.

Tuesday was the biggest one-day increase in the total case count since the pandemic began. State health officials said Monday that high case numbers were due in part to the clearing of a backlog of test results.

KCHD has reported 125 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 120 of those have happened since July 2. It’s the third time Knox County has reported four deaths on the same day. Knox County also reported four deaths on July 13 and July 29.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 19

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

Of the 14,648 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 508 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 786 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m.