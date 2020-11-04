Knox County reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday after reporting multiple deaths at the beginning of November.

The Health Department also reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, a 0.88% increase in the total case count.

There are 1,284 active cases in Knox County as of Wednesday, 18 fewer than reported on Tuesday. The inactive case count grew to 12,853 after 143 new inactive cases were reported.

KCHD has reported 109 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March, 104 of which have happened since July 2. The department reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September and 20 in October. Four deaths have reported so far in November.

Of the 13,559 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 488 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 69 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, five more than reported on Tuesday.

There are 687 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 testing resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing was not offered by the Health Department on Election Day as they assisted the Election Commission so voters who had tested positive for COVID-19 or were in isolation could vote safely.