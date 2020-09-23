Knox County reports 19th COVID-19 death in September, equaling August death toll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County COVID-19 deaths during the month of September is now equal to the total number of deaths reported in August, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

The department also reported 55 new cases on Tuesday, a 0.59% increase in the total case count, and 116 new recoveries.

The county has reported 77 total coronavirus-related deaths, 72 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 19 so far in September.

There are now 1,768 active cases among Knox County residents, including 407 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County has grown to 7,902.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date, or for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,340 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 345 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 33 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing this week is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.