Knox County reports 20th COVID-19 death in September, surpassing August toll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County COVID-19 deaths during the month of September has now surpassed the total number of deaths reported in August, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

KCHD reported one new death and 83 new active cases on Friday, a 0.88% increase in the total case count. Officials also reported 158 new recoveries.

The county has reported 78 total coronavirus-related deaths, 73 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 20 so far in September.

There are now 1,633 active cases among Knox County residents, including 410 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County has grown to 8,182.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,483 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 357 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 39 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There will be no testing at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park on Friday. Knox County Health Department testing will resume next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Health Department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.