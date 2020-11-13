Knox County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, November death toll rises to 23

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has now reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the month of November, surpassing the entire October death toll in just two weeks.

The Health Department also reported 161 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday. The active case count dipped back under 1,500 to 1,484 after Knox County reported 1,646 active cases on Thursday.

There are 75 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County has reported 11 deaths since Monday.

KCHD has reported 128 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 119 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 23

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

The inactive case count rose to 14,159 after 338 new inactive cases were reported Friday.

Of the 14,961 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 514 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 810 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.