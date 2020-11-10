Knox County reports biggest 1-day increase in COVID-19 cases after state cites testing backlog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new deaths and 224 new COVID-19 cases. It’s the biggest one-day increase in the total case count since the pandemic began. The previous high was 222 new cases reported on Sept. 6.

Active cases in Knox County jumped by 213 on Tuesday. There are now 1,692 active cases in the county. The total inactive case count is now 13,487 after 21 new inactive cases were reported on Tuesday.

State health officials said Monday that high case numbers were due in part to the clearing of a backlog of test results.

There are 78 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, three more than reported Monday.

KCHD has reported 121 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 116 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 15

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

Of the 14,534 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 504 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 766 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.