Knox County reports no new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations remain steady

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported no new deaths and 125 new cases of COVID-19, a 1.08% increase in the total case count.

There are now 1,225 active cases among Knox County residents, up 17 from Sunday. The inactive cases total grew by 105 to 10,949.

Of the 11,714 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 429 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 64 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, unchanged from Sunday.

KCHD has reported 95 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 90 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and 10 in October.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

