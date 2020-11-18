Knox County reports no new deaths, 119 new COVID-19 cases after three straight record days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday for the first time in three days.

The Health Department also reported 119 new COVID-19 cases among county residents. It’s the first time since Saturday that Knox County has reported no new deaths. Ten deaths have been reported in the last three days.

Wednesday breaks an alarming trend after a record number of new daily cases were reported on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

There are 91 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a new high. The previous high was 86 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

KCHD has reported 138 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 129 of those have happened since July 2.

November: 33

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

The inactive case count grew by 205 for a total of 14,721 in the county.

Of the 16,155 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 540 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 899 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, with the exception of Thursday, at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing is free of charge to those who are receiving a test.

The Health Department will hold two free flu vaccine clinics on Thursday. The first will be take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The second will be from 3-6 p.m. at Iglesia Caminando con Jesus, located at 4508 Millertown Pike.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.