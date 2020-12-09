Knox County reports one new COVID-19 death, 377 new cases after two record days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 337 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

After a 48.5% increase in active cases from Sunday to Tuesday, Knox County reported Wednesday the active case count dropped by 127 for a total of 2,819. There are 140 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two fewer than the record high of 142 reported on Tuesday.

Knox County has reported 2,577 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days for a daily average of 368. Knox County had not reported 400 new cases in a single day until December and has done so twice in the first nine days of the month.

KCHD has reported 195 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 189 of those have happened since July 2.

During a Knox County Health Department briefing on Tuesday, Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said, “The local situation is the worst we have seen, and the entire system is fundamentally overwhelmed.”

“Cases are increasing at a rapid rate, hospitalizations are incredibly high, and most tragically, the past couple of weeks have been the deadliest in our community regarding COVID-19.” KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 28 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count has grown by 515 since Tuesday for a total of 19,789 in the county. KCHD had said earlier this week there was a data lag in reporting the number of inactive cases and only reported three new inactive cases on Monday and Tuesday.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 21,515 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 649 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,288 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.