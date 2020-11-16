Knox County reports record high 1-day increase in COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County rose more than 20% on Monday after the county health department reported the biggest 1-day increase in cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 324 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Monday. The active case count jumped 20% to 1,951 on Monday after 333 new active cases were reported.

It is the first time Knox County has reported more than 300 new cases in a single day. Knox County has reported more than 200 daily cases in four of the last six days, a mark that had only been reached twice previously.

There are 84 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, five more than reported Sunday.

KCHD has reported 131 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 122 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 26

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

The inactive case count grew by nine for a total of 14,441 in the county.

Of the 15,663 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 530 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 860 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. this week, with the exception of Thursday, at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing is free of charge to those who are receiving a test.

The Health Department will hold two free flu vaccine clinics on Thursday. The first will be take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The second will be from 3-6 p.m. at Iglesia Caminando con Jesus, located at 4508 Millertown Pike.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.