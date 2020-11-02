Knox County reports two new COVID-19 deaths after weekend data updates delayed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the first data update since Saturday.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and 162 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 1.23% increase in the total case count. There was no case count update on Sunday due to an upgrade to the national electronic surveillance system, state officials said.

There are 1,332 active cases in Knox County as of Monday, 103 fewer than reported on Saturday. The inactive case count grew to 12,535 after 273 new inactive cases were reported Monday.

KCHD has reported 107 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 102 of which have come since July 2.

Of the 13,299 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 471 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 62 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are 675 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.