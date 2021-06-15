Knox County Rescue extricates person from car after crash off Strawberry Plains Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue extricated a person from their vehicle after a crash near the intersection of Strawberry Plains Pike and Woodale Church Road.

That person was transported to a local hospital, and the extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

Knox County Rescue says its been busy over the last week with multiple extrications, and they’re asking the public to pay attention and wear your seatbelt while driving.

Knox Co. Rescue wants the public to know, “In your most critical hour, we are there.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter