KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When preparing for a hike, certain precautions should be taken to ensure the safety of you and those you are with. The Knox County Rescue Sqaud, who on Monday saved two hikers from House Mountain, provide ways to better prepare for your next hike.

Battalion Cheif, Thomas Giles reccomends people to check the weather before embarking on a hike.

“The weather in East Tennessee is going to change its’ mind, it can change within a few minutes,” said Giles.

He explains that some places like Frozen Head State Park, can create their own weather systems. Being prepared for the unexpected is vital to having a safe hike. Going with just a cell phone is never a good idea.

“Take a backpack,” said Giles. “Inside that backpack have a small jacket, maybe even a rain jacket, a flashlight, water, something nutritous and even a way to start a fire.”

Giles recommends downloading the app “Alltrails” to your cell phone before your hike. The app provides access to a database of trail maps to avoid getting lost. This app was essential to the rescue squad locating the missing hikers on House Mountain.

Battalion Cheif Mohamed Abbas advises people to inform someone of where they are going before they begin their hike. Some trails may not have phone service, prohibitng your ability to make calls. Letting someone know where you are beforehand is an essential detail.

If you plan on going to a location with no phone service, Giles recommends bringing along a device with GPS capabilities.

If you are in an situation while on a hike, calling 911 is the first step. Dispatchers will connect you to the appropriate contacts to aid in your assistance.