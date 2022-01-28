KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Operation runs by the Knox County Rescue Squad last year numbered in the thousands with motor vehicle accidents accruing the highest number, according to statistics released this week by the agency.

Knox County Rescue says in 2021, its crew responded to and ran the following technical rescue operations:

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 1,555

Quick Response/EMS: 157

Public Assistance: 97

Fire (structure & motor vehicle): 431

Water Rescue/Dive Recovery: 10

Trench Rescue: 1

Technical rescue specialization operations include vehicle extrication, heavy/machinery rescue, confined space rescue, vertical/cave rope access, trench/structural collapse rescue, water rescue/dive recovery and animal rescue.

Knox County Rescue Squad is a nonprofit that has served the people of Knox County and the greater region since 1956.