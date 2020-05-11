Knox County resumes civil sessions court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Civil Sessions Court resumed operations Monday, but with a number of changes to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The resuming of operations comes with guidance from the Tennessee Supreme Court.

To allow for more space, these cases are being conducted in the city-county building’s main assembly room.

Before anyone is allowed into the court, they’re all screened, asked if they’ve recently been around anyone with COVID-19, and if they have any symptoms of the virus.

If/once they pass the screening, they’re allowed inside, but still must wear a mask or other face covering.

With the courts shut down over a month now, the court clerk tells WATE 6 On Your Side they’ll be busy catching up on cases for some time.

“In terms of in-person cases on the criminal sessions side, we reset over 8,000 cases and for the month of May, we’re resetting another 8,000 so that’s 16,000 impacting about 10,000 people. They will eventually have their day in court, because of the virus and the abundance of court we haven’t had. Courts open and we’re starting to do that now.” Mike Hammond – Criminal Court Clerk, Knox County

Criminal sessions court will open up next with the same guidelines, but a date hasn’t been announced. As for criminal cases that require jury trials, those won’t start up until at least July 6.

