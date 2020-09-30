Knox County saving $1M by joining city in new landfill contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County is expecting to save taxpayers more than $1 million over the next 10 years after signing a new landfill disposal contract.

The county and city of Knoxville are partnering to take advantage of the savings. Waste Connections was the winning bidder.

Knoxville announced earlier this month that it stands to save $5.2 million over the next 10 years by switching to Waste Connections.

“This is another example of the county and city solid waste and procurement offices working together to generate a lower price for all residents on a service we both need,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “This is also a great example of the public and private sector working together on a common goal.”

County residents generate 33,000 tons of household trash that’s taken to the county’s seven Convenience Centers each year, and the city collects about 60,000 tons of trash per year.

Because the amount of trash is upward of 100,000 tons annually, companies were more willing to propose more competitive pricing than if the contracts were awarded separately.

The county will pay $19.93 per ton to dispose of material – a $3.60 decrease from the current price. The new contract is expected to take effect Oct. 1.