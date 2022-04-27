KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the district’s $591.5 million General Purpose Budget, $48 million Capital Budget, and $28 million School Nutrition Fund Budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The board also approved the plan of moving new Knox County Schools classified employees to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System effective July 1. This move would be optional for existing classified employees.

