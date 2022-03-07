KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County school board work session turned into an emergency, special called meeting Monday as several debated masks.

“Usually with a special meeting you have 48-hour notice, but this was an emergency meeting because our parents, our children, our staff members deserve this,” said Betsy Henderson, who represents the sixth district.

During the meeting, board members unanimously approved an agreement between the district and parents involved in the federal mask lawsuit. The move gives the green light for the law director to hire outside help to assist in litigation.

“For while we go to mediation, masks be taken off the children and everyone in the schools so that will go to Judge Greer in the morning and hopefully, he will also see that it needs to be heard immediately,” Henderson said.

Henderson believes the mask mandate needs to be lifted as soon as possible.

“It is a joint statement between the board and the plaintiffs. But also, we kept it very vague in the sense of the reasoning behind it. We want masks off children and all along have said it should be a parent choice, where they want to follow the CDC guidance, and so why the reasoning behind it differs, right now we just want children out of masks,” she said.

The school board’s decision Monday comes after Judge Greer issued a ‘stay’ on the mask lawsuit earlier in the day, sending the case to mediation.

“It could be read more than one way but with the order talking about going to mediation our office felt like we needed to, well, a matter of fact the federal rules required that we asked for clarification from the judge. So that’s already been done,” said Knox County Deputy Law Director Gary Dupler.

As many await Judge Greer’s ruling on the new agreement, Henderson will be proposing a resolution at the next board meeting to have all school activities go back to normal.

“Last year we did what we had to do to get through COVID and this year we’ve seen the numbers have been low all year. Our children should not be in masks and I firmly believe all school activity should be going on as normal.”

Henderson is also proposing the school board reiterate their stance on masks being a parent choice. The resolution of support will be up for approval on Wednesday.